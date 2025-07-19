Northwestern Wildcats RB Named Most Important Piece for 2025 Season
The Northwestern Wildcats are preparing for a very important season.
Head coach David Braun hit the transfer portal to improve the quarterback position. While this is the most important position on the field, there are other options within the offense that are considered major x-factors.
According to Nittany Lions Wire, it is running back Cam Porter who is the top offensive player entering the season.
Porter, who was labeled as the "steadiest running back in the Big Ten," is entering his sixth year at Northwestern.
"Combined with SMU transfer Preston Stone, Northwestern could actually shock some middling Big Ten squads. Especially if Porter gets upward of 120 carries yet again and continues to average right around 4-5 yards per carry. He may not be pretty in terms of his play style, but he certainly gets the job done well."- Christopher Sheppard, Nittany Lions Wire
The Wildcats landed SMU transfer Preston Stone to be the new quarterback. This move took the position to the next level and creates an intriguing duo with Porter.
Last season, Porter appeared in 11 games, rushing for 501 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. The ground game will open up the rest of the field for Stone to work with.
The Wildcats are entering the season with low expectations. If all comes together early, Northwestern might be able to string some wins together. It wil begin with what Porter is able to do on the ground to lead the offense from opening weeks.