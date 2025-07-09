Northwestern Wildcats Receive Poor Offensive Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season
The Northwestern Wildcats struggled offensively last season.
This led to the quarterback position being prioritized in the transfer portal.
Northwestern landed a commitment from SMU transfer Preston Stone — an experienced quarterback that could come in right away and add a new element to the offense.
But was it enough to move the needle?
Badgers Wire put together a ranking of Big Ten offenses ahead of the 2025 season and the Wildcats came in at No. 16, ahead of only Purdue and Maryland.
"Northwestern had one of the few offenses worse than Purdue's last season. Part of those struggles was due to poor quarterback play from both Mike Wright and Jack Lausch. That position may finally be fixed entering 2025 after the team added former SMU starter Preston Stone. If Stone recaptures his AAC-best form from 2023, the Wildcats could sneak up this list."- Ben Kenney, Badgers Wire
Northwestern finished 17th in the conference last season scoring 17.8 points per game. The Wildcats were dead last in total yards per game (284.4) and 15th in passing yards per game (185.9). The offense will return Cam Porter in the backfield along with Griffin Wilde on the outside.
The quarterback play for the Wildcats has been lacking for years now. Stone threw for 3,197 yards with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions for SMU in 2023. If he can return to this version of himself, Northwestern might have a chance to climb up the list in the Big Ten.