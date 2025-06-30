Northwestern Wildcats Star Cleared for NBA Summer League Action
Northwestern Wildcats star Brooks Barnhizer landed in one of the best situations in the NBA.
Barnhizer became the first Northwestern player drafted since 1999 when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the 44th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
The reigning NBA champions are adding an intriguing wing that can be helpful on both ends of the floor. Barnhizer signed a two-way contract with the Thunder ahead of the NBA Summer League, where he will be participating after recovering from a foot injury.
According to OKC Thunder Wire, Barnhizer was the only confirmed rookie who will take part in action.
"This was the only confirmation. Barnhizer had a foot injury that ended his collegiate season in February. He said he's good to go and will play in Summer League. He knocked off any rust in his 16 predraft workouts. He also mentioned that the Thunder were his first workout and that stuck with him throughout the other 15."- Clemente Almanza, OKC Thunder Wire
As a senior, Barnhizer averaged 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He saw his season end in January due to a foot injury but this did not impact his draft stock. Barnhizer performed well during the pre-draft process, causing his stock to skyrocket in the weeks leading up to the draft.
The Thunder added Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the 15th-overall pick in the draft. On night two, the team got even more help that could turn into depth.