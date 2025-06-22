Where Does Northwestern Wildcats Star Rank Among Top 100 NBA Draft Prospects?
The 2025 NBA Draft is just days away and teams are ptting the finishing touches on plans for the big night.
As we creep closer to draft night, publications are also finalizing mock drafts and lists of prospects. This includes ESPN, which recently released its final Top 100 list of prospects.
Northwestern Wildcats star Brooks Barnhizer came in at No. 77 on this list, which was put together by Jonathan Givony. As of now, it remains a toss up if Barnhizer will be drafted. If he is, the forward will be the first Northwestern draft pick since the New Jersey Nets selected Evan Eschmeyer in the second round of the 1999 draft.
Barnhizer has been mocked in the second round by many publications. This includes Bleacher Report where Jonathan Wasserman has him being selected by the Eastern Conference champions.
"Brooks Barnhizer has been working out for teams after a foot injury cut his season short,"Wasserman wrote."Teams could target his versatility and toughness with a two-way contract after he just averaged 17.1 points, 8.8 boards, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals."
Barnhizer went down with an injury this season. During the NBA draft process, the 6-foot-6 forward has seen his stock take big steps forward. He attended the G League Elite Camp and has woked out for multiple teams, including the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.
The first night of the 2025 NBA Draft is set to take place on Wednesday night. It will finish with round two on Thursday.