Former Northwestern Baseball Catcher Signs With Philadelphia Phillies as UDFA
Bennett Markinson was a career-Wildcat in college, and now he's set to continue his baseball journey in the Philadelphia Phillies' organization. The catcher was not drafted in last week's MLB Draft, but he signed with the Phillies this morning as a UDFA.
Northwestern Baseball announced the news on its X account.
Markinson didn't play during a particularly inspiring era of Wildcat baseball, but he was one of the bright spots over the course of his career. The backstop finished with a .293 career batting average, a .424 slugging percentage and a .376 on base percentage.
With 13 career home runs, Markinson isn't incapable of hitting the ball over the fence, but his contact tool certainly trumps his power tool. Still, he finished with 99 career RBIs, becoming much more of a factor in that department in the later seasons of his career.
Markinson will obviously have a long road ahead of him in the Phillies minor league system. It's hard enough to reach the majors when you're a drafted player. But, after going undrafted on Monday, this contract gives Markinson a chance to pursue his dream.
College players at his age tend to start their careers in low-A, but since Markinson went undrafted, there's some chance he reports to the complex league first. Regardless, Markinson will have to work his was from low-A to high-A to double-A and finally to triple-A before getting a crack at the majors.
He was always a grind-it-out kind of player with the Wildcats, and he'll need to maintain that mentality if he wants to make it to MLB eventually.