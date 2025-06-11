Former Northwestern Fencing Coach Enters Hall of Fame After Storied Career
USA Fencing announced its Hall of Fame Class of 2026 yesterday, and former Northwestern coach Laurie Schiller is among the eight inductees. Schiller was a long-time Wildcat, spending 38 seasons leading the program.
There's coaching at one university for a long time, and then there's basically giving your life to one program. The former is admirable, and the latter shows a level of loyalty that's hard to fathom. The latter is what Schiller did for Northwestern Fencing.
In those 38 seasons, Schiller racked up a whopping 1,261 total victories which made him only the second coach in history to achieve more than 1,000 wins. Schiller also finished his career with 11 Midwest Fencing Conference Coach of the Year Awards.
As far as team success, Schiller built up Northwestern's program during his time at the helm. During his tenure, the 'Cats posted a string of 17 straight top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships. Schiller also coached a total of 33 USFCA All-Americans over the course of his career.
Schiller came to Northwestern as a graduate student in 1972 after spending his undergrad years fencing at Rutgers, and he just never left. He was inducted into the Northwestern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2022.
Now, Schiller will get national recognition as he is inducted into the USA Fencing Hall of Fame. He'll join Kelly Hurley, Race Imboden, Lee Kiefer, Andy Shaw, Jennette Starks-Faulkner, Dagmara Wozniak and Mariel Zagunis in the 2026 class.
Northwestern's fencing program has continued to thrive under new head coach Zach Moss, who is putting together an impressive resume of wins and coaching awards himself. But without Schiller, it probably isn't what it is today.