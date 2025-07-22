Northwestern Baseball Coach Shouts Out Recent Phillies UDFA Signing
Northwestern Baseball head coach Ben Greenspan took to X this morning to congratulate one of his former players on signing with an MLB team.
Catcher Bennett Markinson signed a UDFA deal with the Philadelphia Phillies after going undrafted in the recent MLB Draft. Greenspan posted a picture of Markinson signing the deal with the caption "Phillies got better today."
Markinson will begin his career in the minor leagues and will have to work his way up from low-A to high-A to double-A and finally to triple-A before playing in the majors. It's a long, grueling process-- and the odds are stacked against him as an undrafted signing--but the contract gives him a chance to pursue his MLB dream.
At Northwestern, Markinson was a solid back-stop for four seasons from 2022-2025. He finished with a career batting average of .293 with 13 home runs and 99 RBIs. He also maintained a .424 slugging percentage and a .376 on base percentage.
Last season was not Markinson's best, but he put up a decent slash line of .266/.354/.429. He also hit five of his 13 homers last season, showcasing a modest but developing power tool. His contact ability is still likely to be his best trait at the plate moving forward, though.
Markinson is also a good defensive catcher, something that may have attracted the Phillies to him.
Philadelphia is an organization that has had success in recent years and seems competent at developing young talent. Markinson will need to take advantage of that to advance through the minors.