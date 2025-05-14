Northwestern Dual-Sport Athlete Crushes Record-Breaking Home Run
In a nonconference matchup with Valparaiso yesterday, Northwestern Baseball gave itself another thing to be proud of during this much improved 2025 season. This time, dual-sport athlete and quarterback Jack Lausch delivered the moment.
Lausch stepped to the plate in the fourth inning and launched one over the right field fence to put his team up 3-1. The homer marked Northwestern's 67th bomb this season, a program record.
Northwestern has had a much improved season in 2025 after a couple years parked in the basement of the Big Ten. It currently holds a 12-15 record in conference heading into its final weekend series at UCLA. That is good enough to be tied in record with three teams for two spots in the Big Ten Tournament. But NU doesn't have the tie breaker on Illinois or Michigan State.
Regardless of what happens over the weekend, these 'Cats have delivered much more exciting moments than teams of recent past. Shortstop Ryan Kucherak walked teams off left and right. Trent Liolios set the program record for homers in a season.
And now this year's team has etched itself in the history books as the most powerful squad in Northwestern history. It's a great accomplishment, but it's also a positive sign for the future.
In baseball these days, hitting the ball out of the ballpark consistently is the best strategy for winning games. If Northwestern can continue to do that in future seasons while cleaning up the pitching situation, the program improvement won't stop here.