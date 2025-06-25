Northwestern Men's Soccer Announces Full 2025 Signing Class
Northwestern Men's Soccer's 2024 season was a mixed bag. The 'Cats were solid in nonconference play, finishing with a 9-7-1 overall record. In Big Ten play, though, they were much worse, finishing 3-6-1 and in eighth place (of only 11).
Now, heading into next season, Northwestern has officially announced its 13-member 2025 signing class, including both transfers and players who have yet to start their collegiate careers.
Transfers include Tre Barrett from William and Mary, Doug Hainer from Coastal Carolina, Omar Jallow from Drexel, Seth Mahlmeister from Purdue Fort Wayne, Alejandro Martinez Santamaria from Milwaukee, Yuval Nimrodi from La Salle and Baraka Tarleton from Evansville.
Barrett, a forward who scored three goals and five assists as a freshman, stands out. He was good enough with William and Mary to earn CAA All-Rookie Team honors.
Mahlmeister from Purdue Fort Wayne is also a name to know. The four-year college soccer vet brings a lot of experience with him to Evanston. He was playing against lower-level competition, but Mahlmeister still scored an impressive 10 goals during his junior season.
Martinez Santamaria is the other big goal-scoring talent of the transfer group, having tallied nine goals and four assists last season. He was named a First Team All-Horizon League player for his efforts.
Outside of transfers, Northwestern is also adding some freshmen who played with different clubs prior to starting their NCAA careers. Those names include defender Dalton Bulowski, midfielder Evrit Fisher, defender Andrew Johnson, midfielder Sam Nagano, forward Aaron O'Reilly and defender Dimas Van Der Heide.