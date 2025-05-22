Northwestern Slugger Enters Transfer Portal After Career Year
Less than one month after breaking Northwestern's single-season home run record, infielder Trent Liolios is set to depart from Evanston.
According to On3 reporter Pete Nakos, Liolios has entered the transfer portal as a graduate student. The junior is Northwestern's first outgoing transfer after an encouraging season in which the Wildcats had their highest winning percentage since 2005.
Liolios hit his 16th home run of the year on April 29, breaking a 37-year-old program record from former Padres draft pick Bob Brucato. The record later fell again to sophomore Ryan Kucherak, who finished with 18 homers.
It was a breakout year for Liolios, who had a career-best .263 batting average, 44 hits, 35 runs, 39 RBIs and 22 walks. Liolios' .975 OPS trailed only Kucherak among Wildcat players and he started 49 of the team's 52 games. His 16 home runs also tied for the ninth-most in the Big Ten.
By entering the portal, Liolios could be looking to join a nationally renowned program to get more MLB Draft exposure. A year after transferring from Northwestern, former Wildcats Sean Sullivan (Wake Forest), Jay Beshears (Duke) and Ethan O'Donnell (Virginia) were selected by the Rockies, Padres and Reds, respectively, in the 2023 MLB Draft. Perhaps Liolios is interested in a similar path to his NU predecessors, each of whom are currently in the minor leagues.
Northwestern finished 25-27 this season, an improvement from 18-34 a year before, in head coach Ben Greenspan's second year at the helm.