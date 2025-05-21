Northwestern Wildcats Third Baseman Earns All-Big Ten Honors
Northwestern Baseball didn't quite make the Big Ten Tournament, finishing one spot out of the top-12. But it did impress a lot of people in Evanston after a couple dismal seasons at the bottom of the conference.
In large part, this was due to improved performance from members of the existing team. Additions like Ryan Kucherak certainly helped out a lot, but players like Trent Liolios (who set the program home run record) were crucial as well.
One of those players was third baseman Owen McElfatrick. The junior had a career season at the hot corner, improving on what was a solid 2024 campaign for him personally. Yesterday, he was named a member of the All-Big Ten Third Team.
McElfatrick finished 2025 batting .303 after hitting .290 in his sophomore season, marking the first time he's broken .300 in his college career. He also provided some power, bashing nine homers and finishing with a career-high .533 slugging percentage.
But perhaps McElfatrick's best trait this season was his durability. The best ability is availability, and he certainly provided that, playing in 51 of 52 games for Northwestern.
McElfatrick was great for the 'Cats, but he probably wasn't their best player. That title should likely go to Kucherak, but it's pretty tough to earn All-Big Ten honors at shortstop. There are a lot of talented players at the college level playing arguably the sports' most important defensive position.
Northwestern will absolutely take one representative, though, after difficult recent history. McElfatrick earned a spot as he continues to steadily improve throughout his college baseball career.