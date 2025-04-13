Northwestern Women's Basketball Transfer Visits Big Ten School
Hailey Weaver played three seasons for Northwestern before deciding to step away from the team this past season. She subsequently entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Now, according to 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London, Weaver has visited a different Big Ten program, checking out Nebraska yesterday.
The 5-foot-11 guard had her best season as a Wildcat in 2023-24 when she posted 7.9 points per game on 39% shooting from the floor. She started 14 games for Northwestern over the course of her three seasons, appearing in 62 total.
Weaver elected to sit out this past season in November, posting on Instagram that she wanted to focus on graduating.
"I'm grateful and proud to be a Wildcat," she said in the post. "I will always bleed purple."
If Weaver does decide to go to Nebraska, she'd be playing under head coach Amy Williams who has been at the post since 2016. She's taken the Huskers to four NCAA Tournaments in 2018, 2022, 2024 and 2025.
Nebraska was a 10-seed this past March and fell in the first round to Louisville, but this is a program on the rise. Going to two straight tournaments is no small feat, and that recent success is likely attractive to potential transfer options like Weaver.
Northwestern has had time to get used to life without Weaver since she didn't play last season. The Wildcats had the entire season to figure out how to play without her and plan for the future at guard. However, an in-conference transfer is likely not what they were hoping for.