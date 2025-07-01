Northwestern Women's Lacrosse Adds Highly Productive Transfer Attacker
Northwestern Lacrosse added another transfer today, this time from the Syracuse Orange. Attacker Olivia Adamson is officially heading to Evanston as per a post on Instagram from the team.
Adamson marks head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller's fourth transfer addition of the offseason, the second attacker in addition to former James Madison sniper Maddie Epke.
In 2024, Adamson racked up points, finishing with 58 goals and 25 assists before appearing in just three games this past season. Injury news in college lacrosse is more difficult to parse out than other sports, but according to Syracuse's The Daily Orange, Adamson suffered a season-ending "lower-body injury."
In addition to Adamson and Epke, Northwestern's transfer class includes goalkeeper Jenika Cuocco from Drexel and defender Annabel Child from Harvard. The team also officially announced the Cuocco and Epke additions on Instagram today.
The 'Cats had a successful season in 2025, but it's all about winning championships in Evanston. The goal is to not come up short again with superstar goal scorer Madison Taylor still on the team.
Given that lofty expectation, Northwestern adding some goal-scoring talent makes a lot of sense. If the team had a weakness in 2025, it was that secondary scoring was hard to come by at times. In the National Championship, for example, North Carolina did a good job bottling up Taylor, and the 'Cats didn't have an answer.
Amonte Hiller and her staff will hope that Adamson and Epke can provide a boost in hat department and, simultaneously, open up more space for Taylor to go to work.