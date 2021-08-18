August 20, 2021
Episode 1: PFF's Anthony Treash Previews Northwestern's 2021 Football Season

Join the Wildcats Daily team and special guests for Northwestern sports updates and analyses.
Wildcats Daily's Jack Savage sits down with Pro Football Focus (@PFF) Senior College Analyst Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) to preview Northwestern's 2021 football season.

Can the 'Cats win the Big Ten West again? Who has the best chance at beating Ohio State? What Big Ten team could cause a major upset? How will the QB situation work out for the purple and white? Is relying on a strong secondary enough for NU? We break it all down here. 

You can watch the full episode at the top of this page or listen to it below. 

210819_Hunter Johnson_VPB
Play
Football

WATCH: Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson Talks Starting Job, Season Opener, Personal Development

This is everything Northwestern's new starting QB said during Fall Camp on Thursday.

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore (49) celebrates his sack against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Ryan Field. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early Depth Chart: Defensive Line Projects Well in 2021

One of the deepest groups on the Wildcat roster looks to be a point of strength in 2021.

Play
Football

The Biggest News From Each Big Ten Program This Week

It’s been a very hectic week of Fall Camp to say the least.

