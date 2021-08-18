Episode 1: PFF's Anthony Treash Previews Northwestern's 2021 Football Season
Wildcats Daily's Jack Savage sits down with Pro Football Focus (@PFF) Senior College Analyst Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) to preview Northwestern's 2021 football season.
Can the 'Cats win the Big Ten West again? Who has the best chance at beating Ohio State? What Big Ten team could cause a major upset? How will the QB situation work out for the purple and white? Is relying on a strong secondary enough for NU? We break it all down here.
You can watch the full episode at the top of this page or listen to it below.
