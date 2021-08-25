Episode 2: Former Northwestern QB Zack Oliver Helping Student-Athletes Manage Their NIL

August 25, 2021
Publish date:

Episode 2: Former Northwestern QB Zack Oliver Helping Student-Athletes Navigate NIL

MatchPoint Connection CFO Zack Oliver shares insider tips on how to manage their name, image and likeness.
Author:

After spending four years as a quarterback for Northwestern ('12-'15), MatchPoint Connection CFO Zack Oliver is helping the next generation of student-athletes manage their money. 

Oliver, a graduate of Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, sat down with Sports Illustrated's Lauren Withrow to explain the impact of NIL on the college sports landscape, provide insight on how athletes can maximize the value of their NIL, and more. You can watch the complete interview at the top of this page, or listen below.

About MatchPoint:

Founded with two goals in mind: to empower talent and support local business, MatchPoint is a platform that allows Brands and Talent to quickly discover, match, chat, and negotiate a promotional deal.

At MatchPoint, Talent is limitless. From athletes to bloggers to podcasters and speakers, we are here to connect you with Brands looking to expand their audience.

For more information on MatchPoint Connection, please download the MatchPoint Connection app or visit the website here

