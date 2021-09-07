Episode 4: PFF's Seth Galina Talks Michigan State Loss, State of the Big Ten and Previews Indiana State
Wildcats Daily's Jack Savage and J.P. Acosta sit down with Pro Football Focus (@PFF) Senior Football Analyst Seth Galina (@pff_seth) to go over the Wildcat's loss to the Spartans and to preview their upcoming game season on September 11th, against the Indiana State Sycamores.
What does PFF say about Northwestern's performance against Michigan State? What were the highs and lows from Hunter Johnson's first start since 2019? How surprising was it that Northwestern's defense looked so porous and pedestrian, especially against the Spartan's ground attack? What stood out the most this past weekend in the Big Ten? How did Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud fair in his debut? Taking a peak at the Indiana State Sycamores coming to town this weekend, what do the Wildcats need to do against them to get back on track?
You can watch the full episode at the top of this page or listen to it below.
Takeaways from the Wildcat's season opener, Big Ten statements made this past weekend and a look at what Hunter Johnson and company need to do against Indiana State.
