September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Episode 4: PFF's Seth Galina Talks Michigan State Loss, State of the Big Ten and Previews Indiana State

Takeaways from the Wildcat's season opener, Big Ten statements made this past weekend and a look at what Hunter Johnson and company need to do against Indiana State.
Author:
and

Wildcats Daily's Jack Savage and J.P. Acosta sit down with Pro Football Focus (@PFF) Senior Football Analyst Seth Galina (@pff_seth) to go over the Wildcat's loss to the Spartans and to preview their upcoming game season on September 11th, against the Indiana State Sycamores. 

What does PFF say about Northwestern's performance against Michigan State? What were the highs and lows from Hunter Johnson's first start since 2019? How surprising was it that Northwestern's defense looked so porous and pedestrian, especially against the Spartan's ground attack? What stood out the most this past weekend in the Big Ten? How did Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud fair in his debut? Taking a peak at the Indiana State Sycamores coming to town this weekend, what do the Wildcats need to do against them to get back on track?

You can watch the full episode at the top of this page or listen to it below.

No image description

Screen Shot 2021-09-07 at 8.25.59 AM
Play
Podcast

Episode 4: PFF's Seth Galina Talks Michigan State Loss, State of the Big Ten and Previews Indiana State

Takeaways from the Wildcat's season opener, Big Ten statements made this past weekend and a look at what Hunter Johnson and company need to do against Indiana State.

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) looks to pass the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Recruiting

Just Like the Good Old Days: QB Hunter Johnson and WR Bryce Kirtz Have Been Building Chemistry Since High School

Bryce Kirtz and Hunter Johnson lit up the field together in high school. Now, they look to help the Wildcats rebound after a season opening loss.

USATSI_16683731
Play
Football

Northwestern Names Offensive Players and Playmakers of the Week, No Defensive Honors Given

The Wildcats recognized the program's top players from Week 1 of college football.

Screen Shot 2021-09-07 at 8.25.59 AM
Podcast

Episode 4: PFF's Seth Galina Talks Michigan State Loss, State of the Big Ten and Previews Indiana State

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) looks to pass the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Just Like the Good Old Days: QB Hunter Johnson and WR Bryce Kirtz Have Been Building Chemistry Since High School

USATSI_16683731
Football

Northwestern Names Offensive Players and Playmakers of the Week, No Defensive Honors Given

USATSI_16682720
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III Earns Big Ten Honors After Career Night Against Northwestern

west lot pirates
Purple and White

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: The West Lot Pirates

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Northwestern Film Room: Splitting the Difference Against Michigan State

USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 1 in Big Ten Football

61174bb665256.image
Wildcats In The Pros

Godwin Igwebuike Beats The Odds, Earns Spot on Lions Roster

Untitled design (2)
Football

Players' Perspective: Northwestern Players Address Week 1 Loss to Michigan State