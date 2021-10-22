    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Episode 6: PFF's Seth Galina Talks All Things Big Ten and Previews Northwestern vs. Michigan

    Takeaways from the Big Ten at the halfway point of the season, what makes Michigan so good and a look at what the Wildcats need to do against the Wolverines if they want to pull off the upset.
    Author:
    and

    Wildcats Daily's Jack Savage and J.P. Acosta sit down with Pro Football Focus (@PFF) Senior Football Analyst Seth Galina (@pff_seth) to go over the landscape of the Big Ten at the halfway mark of the season and to preview their upcoming game on October 23rd in Ann Harbor against the sixth ranked Michigan Wolverines.

    What team is the biggest surprise so far in the conference? Does any Big Ten team have a realistic chance of making the playoff? What makes Michigan so good? Who are some of their key players? What does Northwestern need to do if they want to pull off the upset?

    You can watch the full episode at the top of this page or listen to it below.

    No image description

    USATSI_11346413
    Play
    Podcast

    Episode 6: PFF's Seth Galina Talks All Things Big Ten and Previews Northwestern vs. Michigan

    Takeaways from the Big Ten at the halfway point of the season, what makes Michigan so good and a look at what the Wildcats need to do against the Wolverines if they want to pull off the upset.

    38 seconds ago
    dde622dc-d618-4ae0-a818-d3dd818df413-AP21262742155798.jpg copy
    Play
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Wildcats In The Pros: Week 7 NFL Schedule

    With one third of the season in the books, we look ahead to Week 7, where there will be a handful of Wildcats stepping on to the field, starting tonight on Thursday Night Football!

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927690
    Play
    Football

    Week 8 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan

    We’re breaking down how the Wildcats stack up against the No.6 ranked Wolverines, by the numbers.

    20 hours ago

    For more, visit www.SI.com/college/northwestern and follow us on social media @SIWildcatsDaily.

    USATSI_11346413
    Podcast

    Episode 6: PFF's Seth Galina Talks All Things Big Ten and Previews Northwestern vs. Michigan

    39 seconds ago
    dde622dc-d618-4ae0-a818-d3dd818df413-AP21262742155798.jpg copy
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Wildcats In The Pros: Week 7 NFL Schedule

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16927690
    Football

    Week 8 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 8

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13323994
    Football

    Big News From the Big Ten: Week 8 of College Football

    Oct 20, 2021
    IMG_6075
    Football

    Michigan and Northwestern to Play for George Jewett Trophy

    Oct 20, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-19 at 9.56.23 AM
    Football

    WATCH: Northwestern Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald Previews No. 6 Michigan

    Oct 19, 2021
    FCAjeLuWUAMfPTS
    Football

    Big Ten Depth Chart: Northwestern at Michigan

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16968083
    Football

    Everything Northwestern Players Had to Say After Week 7 Victory Over Rutgers

    Oct 18, 2021