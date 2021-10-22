Episode 6: PFF's Seth Galina Talks All Things Big Ten and Previews Northwestern vs. Michigan
Wildcats Daily's Jack Savage and J.P. Acosta sit down with Pro Football Focus (@PFF) Senior Football Analyst Seth Galina (@pff_seth) to go over the landscape of the Big Ten at the halfway mark of the season and to preview their upcoming game on October 23rd in Ann Harbor against the sixth ranked Michigan Wolverines.
What team is the biggest surprise so far in the conference? Does any Big Ten team have a realistic chance of making the playoff? What makes Michigan so good? Who are some of their key players? What does Northwestern need to do if they want to pull off the upset?
You can watch the full episode at the top of this page or listen to it below.
Episode 6: PFF's Seth Galina Talks All Things Big Ten and Previews Northwestern vs. Michigan
Takeaways from the Big Ten at the halfway point of the season, what makes Michigan so good and a look at what the Wildcats need to do against the Wolverines if they want to pull off the upset.
Wildcats In The Pros: Week 7 NFL Schedule
With one third of the season in the books, we look ahead to Week 7, where there will be a handful of Wildcats stepping on to the field, starting tonight on Thursday Night Football!
Week 8 Program Comparison: Northwestern vs. Michigan
We’re breaking down how the Wildcats stack up against the No.6 ranked Wolverines, by the numbers.
For more, visit www.SI.com/college/northwestern and follow us on social media @SIWildcatsDaily.