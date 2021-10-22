Episode 6: PFF's Seth Galina Talks All Things Big Ten and Previews Northwestern vs. Michigan

Wildcats Daily's Jack Savage and J.P. Acosta sit down with Pro Football Focus (@PFF) Senior Football Analyst Seth Galina (@pff_seth) to go over the landscape of the Big Ten at the halfway mark of the season and to preview their upcoming game on October 23rd in Ann Harbor against the sixth ranked Michigan Wolverines.

What team is the biggest surprise so far in the conference? Does any Big Ten team have a realistic chance of making the playoff? What makes Michigan so good? Who are some of their key players? What does Northwestern need to do if they want to pull off the upset?

