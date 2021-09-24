Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: Lake the Posts

Check out one of the biggest alumni tailgates in the West Lot, and learn about a Northwestern football tradition along the way.

Welcome to Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate — a new series where we get to know the hosts of Northwestern's biggest and best tailgates.

In Episode 2, Wildcats Daily host Lauren Withrow gets to Northwestern alumni Jay Sharman, the man behind the established Northwestern football blog Lake the Posts. Sharman and his former classmates are in year 20 of hosting one of the biggest tailgates in the coveted West Lot. Lake the Posts, which began as an email newsletter and blog, has become both a prime source for Northwestern athletics news and a way for Sharman and his classmates to organize tailgating antics.

What does Lake the Posts mean?

During the late '70s and '80s, Northwestern football wins were few and far between. The tradition came alive after a win against Northern Illinois in 1982, in which the Wildcats snapped a 34-game losing streak — the longest losing streak in college football history at the time. Following the rare win, students would charge the field, tear down the goal posts, and march them a mile east down Central St. from Ryan Field — known at the time as Dyche Stadium — to Lake Michigan. Northwestern physics students responded by designing goal posts that could withstand the fortitude of jubilant Wildcats. However, "lake the posts" remains a rally cry for Northwestern fans to this day.

Check out the Sharman's tailgate in the video above and check out Lake the Posts by clicking here.

