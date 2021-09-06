September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: The West Lot Pirates

Meet the hosts of one of Evanston's biggest and baddest tailgates in Episode 1 of "Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate."
Author:

Welcome to Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate — a new series where we get to know the hosts of Northwestern's biggest and best tailgates. 

In Episode 1, Wildcats Daily host Lauren Withrow gets to know the West Lot Pirates, a group of former Wildcats who occupy prominent real estate in the elusive West Lot. Not only have the West Lot Pirates hosted one of the biggest tailgates right next door to Ryan Field for over 20 years, they are also the voices of a long-standing Northwestern sports podcast. 

Check out the West Lot Pirates tailgate in the video above and find their podcast by clicking here

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

No image description

west lot pirates
Play
Purple and White

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: The West Lot Pirates

Meet the hosts of one of Evanston's biggest and baddest tailgates in Episode 1 of "Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate."

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Football

Northwestern Film Room: Splitting the Difference Against Michigan State

How the Spartans ran through Northwestern, and what can be done to improve on both sides of the ball.

USATSI_16565300
Play
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 1 in Big Ten Football

A brief look at all of the action across the Big Ten in week one.

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily & Lauren Withrow @lolowithrow

west lot pirates
Purple and White

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: The West Lot Pirates

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Northwestern Film Room: Splitting the Difference Against Michigan State

USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 1 in Big Ten Football

61174bb665256.image
Wildcats In The Pros

Godwin Igwebuike Beats The Odds, Earns Spot on Lions Roster

Untitled design (2)
Football

Players' Perspective: Northwestern Players Address Week 1 Loss to Michigan State

USATSI_16679782
Football

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said About Michigan State

USATSI_16682842
Football

Northwestern vs. Michigan State: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

USATSI_16680487
Football

Northwestern TE Trey Pugh Rebounds From Injury-Riddled Career With Pair of Touchdowns

USATSI_16679756
Football

Top Five Takeaways From Northwestern's 38-21 Loss vs. Michigan State