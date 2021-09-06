Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: The West Lot Pirates

Meet the hosts of one of Evanston's biggest and baddest tailgates in Episode 1 of "Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate."

Welcome to Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate — a new series where we get to know the hosts of Northwestern's biggest and best tailgates.

In Episode 1, Wildcats Daily host Lauren Withrow gets to know the West Lot Pirates, a group of former Wildcats who occupy prominent real estate in the elusive West Lot. Not only have the West Lot Pirates hosted one of the biggest tailgates right next door to Ryan Field for over 20 years, they are also the voices of a long-standing Northwestern sports podcast.

Check out the West Lot Pirates tailgate in the video above and find their podcast by clicking here.

