Nicole Wallace was six years old when she first picked up a baton.

The Northwestern University Feature Twirler hails from Waukesha, Wisconsin, a homey town between Milwaukee and Madison where it's big enough that she doesn’t know everyone in the town, but tight enough where she has many close relationships.

It was when her coach Anna Spiers showed up at the Meadowbrook Elementary School club fair to promote a new twirling studio that Wallace first became curious about the sport. After dedicating countless hours to honing her craft at a young age, Wallace made the national team and decided to pursue baton as her sole extracurricular activity.

In addition to field twirling for Northwestern, Wallace is a competitive baton twirler, where she teaches herself new skills and routines to partake in solo competitions. Climbing the ranks, Wallace has reached the advanced category of baton twirling.

This May, she plans to represent Northwestern in the College Miss Majorette of Illinois competition. She hopes that this competition will help her qualify for the College Miss Majorette of America competition in July.

“Even just competing in that competition - not even winning - but just being there among all the feature twirlers that have gone to Worlds before, it would be a huge honor,” said Wallace.

You can learn more about Wallace by watching “Nicole Wallace: Off the Field” at the top of this page and following her through her journey to College Miss Majorettes in the spring.

