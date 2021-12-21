Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Nicole Wallace: Off the Field

    Meet the Northwestern University Feature Twirler who is front and center during Marching Band halftime performances at Ryan Field in this exclusive documentary.
    Author:

    Nicole Wallace was six years old when she first picked up a baton.

    The Northwestern University Feature Twirler hails from Waukesha, Wisconsin, a homey town between Milwaukee and Madison where it's big enough that she doesn’t know everyone in the town, but tight enough where she has many close relationships.

    It was when her coach Anna Spiers showed up at the Meadowbrook Elementary School club fair to promote a new twirling studio that Wallace first became curious about the sport. After dedicating countless hours to honing her craft at a young age, Wallace made the national team and decided to pursue baton as her sole extracurricular activity.

    In addition to field twirling for Northwestern, Wallace is a competitive baton twirler, where she teaches herself new skills and routines to partake in solo competitions. Climbing the ranks, Wallace has reached the advanced category of baton twirling.

    This May, she plans to represent Northwestern in the College Miss Majorette of Illinois competition. She hopes that this competition will help her qualify for the College Miss Majorette of America competition in July.

    No image description

    Nicole cover photo 5
    Play
    Purple and White

    Nicole Wallace: Off the Field

    Meet the Northwestern University Feature Twirler who is front and center during Marching Band halftime performances at Ryan Field in this exclusive documentary.

    2 minutes ago
    Untitled design (31)
    Play
    Basketball

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 7

    Purdue, Michigan State, Ohio State and Wisconsin remain among the nation's best.

    1 hour ago
    FGiM4szXwAMx5dK
    Play
    Football

    How Northwestern Football convinced homegrown two-sport athlete Jack Lausch to sign with the Wildcats, decommit from Notre Dame

    The Chicago native, who had verbally committed to Notre Dame back in June, signed a letter of intent to play for Northwestern Thursday.

    Dec 19, 2021

    “Even just competing in that competition - not even winning - but just being there among all the feature twirlers that have gone to Worlds before, it would be a huge honor,” said Wallace.

    You can learn more about Wallace by watching “Nicole Wallace: Off the Field” at the top of this page and following her through her journey to College Miss Majorettes in the spring.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Hannah Beir at @hbbeir

    Nicole cover photo 5
    Purple and White

    Nicole Wallace: Off the Field

    2 minutes ago
    Untitled design (31)
    Basketball

    NCAA Men's Basketball Rankings and Big Ten Standings: Four Big Ten Teams in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll in Week 7

    1 hour ago
    FGiM4szXwAMx5dK
    Football

    How Northwestern Football convinced homegrown two-sport athlete Jack Lausch to sign with the Wildcats, decommit from Notre Dame

    Dec 19, 2021
    Untitled design (30)
    Football

    National Signing Day: Meet Northwestern Football's Class of 2022 Commits

    2 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) gets the crowd pumped up on third down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.
    Wildcats In The Pros

    Former Wildcat Greg Newsome II Out of NFL Action with a Concussion

    Dec 16, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.36 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: WR Reggie Fleurima Commits to Northwestern

    Dec 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.48.23 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: RB Joseph Himon II Commits to Northwestern

    Dec 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 10.12.27 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: DB Evan Smith Commits to Northwestern

    Dec 15, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-15 at 9.49.11 AM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: OL Nick Herzog Commits to Northwestern

    Dec 15, 2021