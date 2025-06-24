Northwestern Lands Brother of Denver Broncos Star in 2026 Recruiting Cycle
After a successful recruiting visit this past weekend, head coach David Braun and the Northwestern Wildcats continued their hot streak heading into the final week of June.
According to a social media post on Tuesday, three-star tight end Tom McGlinchey has announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
McGlinchey, the younger brother of former first-round pick and Denver Broncos' star lineman Mike McGlinchey, is the No. 37-ranked player in the state of Pennsylvania, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. And despite playing quarterback during his time at William Penn Charter, the newest addition to Northwestern's 2026 recruiting class will be a tight end for the Wildcats.
Braun was one of the first coaches to offer McGlinchey during his recruiting journey, as they were in the mix for the young talent with the Duke Blue Devils and Syracuse Orange. While multiple division one schools made a late push for McGlinchey, the 6-foot-6 versatile playmaker ultimately decided on Northwestern.
With McGlinchey announcing his commitment to the program on Tuesday, Braun and the Wildcats now stand at 14 commits in the 2026 recruiting class. He joins wide receiver Jaden McDuffie, running back Sean Morris and offensive tackle Leighton Burbach as the top offensive recruits for Northwestern's current recruiting class, and is Braun's first tight end commit in the group.
