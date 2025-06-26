Northwestern Wildcats Offer Elite 2027 Offensive Weapon on Thursday
The Northwestern Wildcats have been very active on the recruiting trail during the month of June, as the program has landed eight 2026 commits in June. However, the Wildcats' quest for improving their roster for the future has not been soley focused on this upcoming class, but also for the 2027 class.
According to a social media post on Wednesday, head coach David Braun and the Wildcats have offered 2027 four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III.
The 6-foot-4, 200 lbs. pass catcher has quickly established himself in next year's recruiting cycle, as he stands as the No. 13 tight end prospect and the No. 4 player from Michigan in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. Cartwright has already received multiple offers from power four schools, such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines and the Florida Gators.
Despite Braun landing a 2026 tight end commit in Tom McGlinchey on Tuesday, Northwestern is already planning ahead with the offering of Cartwright. He now becomes the third tight end prospect to receive an offer from the Wildcats in the 2027 class, including four-star Korz Loken and three-star Jordan Karhoff. With such a heavy amount of veteran tight ends with the program this season, it's clear that Braun is making a push for new talent in the future.
