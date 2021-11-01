Wildcats Land Quarterback Recruit Bennett Meredith

Northwestern University's football program recently received a hard commitment from a player who has significantly increased his stock as a result of a excellent senior season.

Bennett Meredith, a three-star quarterback from Birmingham, AL, announced his decision via twitter Oct. 17.

Meredith is one of fourteen hard commits for the 2022 recruiting class and is currently the only quarterback signed. Barring any additional commitments or transfers, Meredith will be one of seven quarterbacks on the roster in 2022-23.

Meredith stands at 6'3" and weighs 190 pounds. In 2021, he has thrown for 2,212 yards and 23 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 10 games. His varsity career stats push these totals to 5,318 yards, 47 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 20 games.

When looking at his highlights, Meredith possesses a quick release that he uses to evade danger and also make big plays. He is shifty in the pocket and is not afraid to run the ball, but definitely is the most effective through the air. He can throw a receiver open while also recognizing a blown coverage and capitalizing on the mistake.

A busy quarterback room will likely cause Meredith's time in the spotlight at Ryan Field to be a few years away. Despite this, the future potential of Meredith is certainly intriguing for Wildcat fans.

