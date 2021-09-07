Ifeadi Odenigbo Is Headed (Back) To Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo to their practice squad after the Giants cut Odenigbo during their final roster cuts.

The New York Giants signed Ifeadi Odenigbo to a one-year $2.5 million contract in the off-season but was unfortunately released during the final round of roster cuts on August 31st. However, Odenigbo was not out of a job for long, as a week later the Cleveland Browns signed him to their practice squad.

Northwestern fans will remember Odenigbo, as he suited up for the Wildcats from 2013-2016, accumulating 23.5 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss in his career in Evanston. Originally drafted in the seventh round in 2017 by the Vikings, Odenigbo has since been on the Browns (for 20 days in 2018), the Cardinals and then most recently back with the Vikings before signing with the Giants this past offseason.

Odenigbo's most successful season came in his second stint with the Vikings in 2019, when he recorded a career high seven sacks. Although having played with the Browns in 2018, he never actually recorded any snaps. He will be looking to change that this time around in Cleveland, but will have to work his way up to be called to the 53 man roster.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Episode 4: PFF's Seth Galina Talks Michigan State Loss, State of the Big Ten and Previews Indiana State

Should Evan Hull Be Northwestern's Starting Running Back?

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 1 of College Football

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily