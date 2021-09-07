September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Ifeadi Odenigbo Is Headed (Back) To Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo to their practice squad after the Giants cut Odenigbo during their final roster cuts.
Author:

The New York Giants signed Ifeadi Odenigbo to a one-year $2.5 million contract in the off-season but was unfortunately released during the final round of roster cuts on August 31st. However, Odenigbo was not out of a job for long, as a week later the Cleveland Browns signed him to their practice squad.

Northwestern fans will remember Odenigbo, as he suited up for the Wildcats from 2013-2016, accumulating 23.5 sacks and 26.5 tackles for loss in his career in Evanston. Originally drafted in the seventh round in 2017 by the Vikings, Odenigbo has since been on the Browns (for 20 days in 2018), the Cardinals and then most recently back with the Vikings before signing with the Giants this past offseason.

Odenigbo's most successful season came in his second stint with the Vikings in 2019, when he recorded a career high seven sacks. Although having played with the Browns in 2018, he never actually recorded any snaps. He will be looking to change that this time around in Cleveland, but will have to work his way up to be called to the 53 man roster.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Episode 4: PFF's Seth Galina Talks Michigan State Loss, State of the Big Ten and Previews Indiana State

No image description

USATSI_13230593
Play
Wildcats In The Pros

Ifeadi Odenigbo Is Headed (Back) To Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo to their practice squad after the Giants cut Odenigbo during their final roster cuts.

USATSI_16683731
Play
Football

Chicago's Big Ten Team to Honor 9/11 Heroes This Saturday

In remembrance of the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center, the Wildcats will be honoring those lost in the attacks and those that worked to save fellow citizens before this Saturday's game against Indiana State.

USATSI_15111089
Play
Football

Should Evan Hull be Northwestern's Starting Running Back?

Following an impressive Week 1 Performance, Hull is set to take on an increased workload for the Wildcats.

Should Evan Hull Be Northwestern's Starting Running Back?

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 1 of College Football

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

USATSI_13230593
Wildcats In The Pros

Ifeadi Odenigbo Is Headed (Back) To Cleveland

USATSI_16683731
Football

Chicago's Big Ten Team to Honor 9/11 Heroes This Saturday

USATSI_15111089
Football

Should Evan Hull be Northwestern's Starting Running Back?

Screen Shot 2021-09-07 at 8.25.59 AM
Podcast

Episode 4: PFF's Seth Galina Talks Michigan State Loss, State of the Big Ten and Previews Indiana State

Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Hunter Johnson (15) looks to pass the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second quarter at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

Just Like the Good Old Days: QB Hunter Johnson and WR Bryce Kirtz Have Been Building Chemistry Since High School

USATSI_16683731
Football

Northwestern Names Offensive Players and Playmakers of the Week, No Defensive Honors Given

USATSI_16682720
Football

BREAKING: Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III Earns Big Ten Honors After Career Night Against Northwestern

west lot pirates
Purple and White

Chicago's Big Ten Tailgate: The West Lot Pirates

Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Northwestern Film Room: Splitting the Difference Against Michigan State