Northwestern’s Ben Skowronek and Earnest Brown IV head to Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams’ rookies will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in LA on Feb. 13.

Former Northwestern Wildcats Ben Skowronek and Earnest Brown IV are Super Bowl-bound after the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Skowronek, a wide receiver, and Brown, a defensive lineman on the practice squad, are currently part of the cast supporting the Rams’ star players; wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp each recorded more than 100 receiving yards against the 49ers, while defensive lineman Aaron Donald logged three total tackles during the game. Quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Cupp for the team’s two touchdowns, but it was a late-game interception by safety Jordan Fuller that secured the win for Los Angeles.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game also featured a former Wildcat. Mike Kafka, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, helped quarterback Patrick Mahomes guide the team to an early lead against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half. The Bengals came back in the third quarter, however, and an overtime field goal gave them a 27-24 victory.

Skowronek, Brown, and the Rams will face the Cincinnati Bengals in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 for Super Bowl LVI.

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt (3) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) defend a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
