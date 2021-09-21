Week 2 Results From the Wildcats in the NFL

Let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Week 2 rolled right along, including several games that provided great drama and theater, making for awesome television. With Week 2 now behind us, it is time to see how the 'Cats in the pros fared.

Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker/Injured Reserve) defeat the Houston Texans, 31-21

Carolina Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian), 26-7

Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad), 48-25

Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 33-30 in OT

Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) defeat the Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater), 20-17

Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 36-35

Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) defeat the Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike), 35-17

