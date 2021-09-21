Week 2 rolled right along, including several games that provided great drama and theater, making for awesome television. With Week 2 now behind us, it is time to see how the 'Cats in the pros fared.
Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker/Injured Reserve) defeat the Houston Texans, 31-21
Carolina Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian), 26-7
Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad), 48-25
Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 33-30 in OT
Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) defeat the Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater), 20-17
Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 36-35
Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) defeat the Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike), 35-17
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Northwestern at Duke: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game
Game Recap: Northwestern Comeback Attempt Stalls Out, Wildcats Fall to Duke 30-23
Week 2 Results From the Wildcats in the NFL
Let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared in Week 2 of the NFL season.
Big News From the Big Ten: Week 4 of College Football
Here's everything you need to know across the Big Ten this week.
Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 3 Across the Big Ten
A brief look at all of the action across the Big Ten in week three.
Northwestern Quarterback Andrew Marty Out With Injury, Fitzgerald and Teammates React
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage
Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily