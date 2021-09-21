September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Week 2 Results From the Wildcats in the NFL

Let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared in Week 2 of the NFL season.
Author:

Week 2 rolled right along, including several games that provided great drama and theater, making for awesome television. With Week 2 now behind us, it is time to see how the 'Cats in the pros fared.

Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker/Injured Reserve) defeat the Houston Texans, 31-21

Carolina Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian), 26-7

Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad), 48-25

Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) defeat the Seattle Seahawks, 33-30 in OT

Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) defeat the Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater), 20-17

Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 36-35

Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) defeat the Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike), 35-17

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Northwestern at Duke: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

Game Recap: Northwestern Comeback Attempt Stalls Out, Wildcats Fall to Duke 30-23

No image description

16795119-850x560
Play
Wildcats In The Pros

Week 2 Results From the Wildcats in the NFL

Let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared in Week 2 of the NFL season.

USATSI_13323994
Play
Football

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 4 of College Football

Here's everything you need to know across the Big Ten this week.

USATSI_16565300
Play
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 3 Across the Big Ten

A brief look at all of the action across the Big Ten in week three.

Northwestern Quarterback Andrew Marty Out With Injury, Fitzgerald and Teammates React

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

16795119-850x560
Wildcats In The Pros

Week 2 Results From the Wildcats in the NFL

USATSI_13323994
Football

Big News From the Big Ten: Week 4 of College Football

USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 3 Across the Big Ten

USATSI_16781496
Football

Top 5 Takeaways From Northwestern's Week 3 Loss to Duke

USATSI_16780383
Football

Around the Big Ten: Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State Game Recap

USATSI_16781729
Football

Northwestern at Duke: Team MVPs and Plays of the Game

USATSI_16780437
Football

Game Recap: Northwestern Comeback Attempt Stalls Out, Wildcats Fall to Duke 30-23.

EvuZTATXIAInvra
Football

Northwestern Quarterback Andrew Marty Out With Injury, Fitzgerald and Teammates React

USATSI_16780134
Football

Around the Big Ten: Kent State at No. 5 Iowa Game Recap