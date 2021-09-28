Week 3 Results From Wildcats in the NFL

Let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared in Week 3 of the NFL season.

Week 3 concluded tonight after an action packed slate of games this weekend, that included some crazy finishes. With Week 3 in the rear view mirror, it is time to see how the 'Cats in the pros fared.

Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-24.

Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker/Injured Reserve) defeat the Chicago Bears, 26-6.

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) defeat the Indianapolis Colts, 25-16.

New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) defeat the New England Patriots, 28-13.

Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad) defeat the New York Giants, 17-14.

Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) defeat the Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike), 19-17.

Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 34-24.

Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) defeat the San Francisco 49'ers, 30-28.

Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21.

