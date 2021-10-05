October 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballRecruitingBasketballPurple and WhiteWildcats In The ProsPodcastSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

Week 4 Results From Wildcats in the NFL

Let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared in Week 4 of the NFL season.
Author:

We are four games into the season, which would be the official quarter mark in most years, but with the 17th game added this season, we are are just a hair below. Regardless, the season is moving rather quickly! Here are the Wildcat's results from Week 4 in the NFL:

New York Jets defeat the Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad), 27-24 in OT.

Chicago Bears defeat the Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike), 24-14.

Indianapolis Colts (Ibraheim Campbell/Practice Squad) defeat the Miami Dolphins, 27-17.

Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II/OUT, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker/Injured Reserve) defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 14-7.

Washington Football Team defeat the Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad), 34-30.

New York Giants defeat the New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian), 27-21 in OT.

Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) defeat the Carolina Panthers, 36-28.

Arizona Cardinals defeat the Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad),  37-20.

Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17.

Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, 28-14.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Game Recap: Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said Following Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska 

Big Ten Breakdown: Week 5 Recap

No image description

GettyImages-1336017467-e1630932583790.jpg
Play
Wildcats In The Pros

Week 4 Results From Wildcats in the NFL

Let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared in Week 3 of the NFL season.

just now
Fitz Nebraska Postgame
Play
Football

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said Following Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska

Here's what Fitz had to say about his team's performance in Lincoln.

Oct 3, 2021
FAYGD3dXMAcnWs8
Play
Wildcats In The Pros

Wildcats In The Pros: Week 4 NFL Schedule

As we turn our calendars to October, and Week 4 upon us, let's take a look to see when and where all the 'Cats will be playing this weekend.

Oct 3, 2021

Top 5 Takeaways From Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage

Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily

GettyImages-1336017467-e1630932583790.jpg
Wildcats In The Pros

Week 4 Results From Wildcats in the NFL

just now
Fitz Nebraska Postgame
Football

Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said Following Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska

Oct 3, 2021
FAYGD3dXMAcnWs8
Wildcats In The Pros

Wildcats In The Pros: Week 4 NFL Schedule

Oct 3, 2021
USATSI_16565300
Football

Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 5 Across the Big Ten

Oct 3, 2021
Hilinski
Football

Top 5 Takeways From Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_16729400
Football

Northwestern at Nebraska: First Half Takeaways and What to Look for in the Second Half

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_16729400
Football

LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern at Nebraska

Oct 2, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-10-01 at 2.23.28 PM
Recruiting

Basketball Recruit Josh Reed Commits to Cincinatti

Oct 2, 2021
USATSI_16824161
Football

Northwestern vs Nebraska Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 5 Game

Oct 1, 2021