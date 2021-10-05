Week 4 Results From Wildcats in the NFL

Let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared in Week 4 of the NFL season.

We are four games into the season, which would be the official quarter mark in most years, but with the 17th game added this season, we are are just a hair below. Regardless, the season is moving rather quickly! Here are the Wildcat's results from Week 4 in the NFL:

New York Jets defeat the Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad), 27-24 in OT.

Chicago Bears defeat the Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike), 24-14.

Indianapolis Colts (Ibraheim Campbell/Practice Squad) defeat the Miami Dolphins, 27-17.

Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II/OUT, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker/Injured Reserve) defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 14-7.

Washington Football Team defeat the Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad), 34-30.

New York Giants defeat the New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian), 27-21 in OT.

Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) defeat the Carolina Panthers, 36-28.

Arizona Cardinals defeat the Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad), 37-20.

Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17.

Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, 28-14.

