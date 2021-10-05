We are four games into the season, which would be the official quarter mark in most years, but with the 17th game added this season, we are are just a hair below. Regardless, the season is moving rather quickly! Here are the Wildcat's results from Week 4 in the NFL:
New York Jets defeat the Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad), 27-24 in OT.
Chicago Bears defeat the Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike), 24-14.
Indianapolis Colts (Ibraheim Campbell/Practice Squad) defeat the Miami Dolphins, 27-17.
Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II/OUT, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker/Injured Reserve) defeat the Minnesota Vikings, 14-7.
Washington Football Team defeat the Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad), 34-30.
New York Giants defeat the New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian), 27-21 in OT.
Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) defeat the Carolina Panthers, 36-28.
Arizona Cardinals defeat the Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad), 37-20.
Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-17.
Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) defeat the Las Vegas Raiders, 28-14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
Game Recap: Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said Following Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska
Big Ten Breakdown: Week 5 Recap
Week 4 Results From Wildcats in the NFL
Let's take a look and see how the Wildcats fared in Week 3 of the NFL season.
Everything Pat Fitzgerald Said Following Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska
Here's what Fitz had to say about his team's performance in Lincoln.
Wildcats In The Pros: Week 4 NFL Schedule
As we turn our calendars to October, and Week 4 upon us, let's take a look to see when and where all the 'Cats will be playing this weekend.
Top 5 Takeaways From Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage
Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily