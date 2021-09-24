September 24, 2021
Wildcats In The Pros: Week 3 NFL Schedule

The NFL season is humming along with Week 3 kicking off tonight, let's take a look to see when and where all the 'Cats will be playing this weekend.

Sunday, September 26th - 12:00 Slate

Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano/Practice Squad, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) @ Kansas City Chiefs - CBS

Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker/Injured Reserve) - FOX

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) - CBS

New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) @ New England Patriots - FOX

Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad) @ New York Giants - FOX 

Baltimore Ravens (Blake Gallagher/Practice Squad) @ Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike) - CBS

Late Afternoon Slate (3:05 and 3:25)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) - FOX (3:25)

Sunday Night Football (7:20 pm)

Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) @ San Francisco 49'ers - NBC

Monday Night Football (7:15 pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) - ESPN

*All times listed above are Central Time

