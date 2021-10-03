October 3, 2021
Wildcats In The Pros: Week 4 NFL Schedule

As we turn our calendars to October, and Week 4 upon us, let's take a look to see when and where all the 'Cats will be playing this weekend.
Sunday, October 3rd - 12:00 Slate

Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) @ New York Jets - CBS

Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike) @ Chicago Bears - FOX

Indianapolis Colts (Ibraheim Campbell/Practice Squad) @ Miami Dolphins - CBS

Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II/OUT, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker/Injured Reserve) @ Minnesota Vikings - CBS

Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad) - FOX

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) - FOX

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) - FOX

Wildcats In The Pros

Wildcats In The Pros: Week 4 NFL Schedule

Late Afternoon Slate (3:05 and 3:25)

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) - FOX (3:05)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) - CBS (3:25)

Monday Night Football (7:15 pm)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) - ESPN

*All times listed above are Central Time

