Sunday, October 3rd - 12:00 Slate
Tennessee Titans (Joseph Jones/Practice Squad) @ New York Jets - CBS
Detroit Lions (Godwin Igwebuike) @ Chicago Bears - FOX
Indianapolis Colts (Ibraheim Campbell/Practice Squad) @ Miami Dolphins - CBS
Cleveland Browns (Blake Hance, Greg Newsome II/OUT, Ifeadi Odenigbo/Practice Squad, Anthony Walker/Injured Reserve) @ Minnesota Vikings - CBS
Washington Football Team @ Atlanta Falcons (John Raine/Practice Squad) - FOX
New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (Trevor Siemian) - FOX
Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys (Hunter Niswander/Injured Reserve) - FOX
Wildcats In The Pros: Week 4 NFL Schedule
As we turn our calendars to October, and Week 4 upon us, let's take a look to see when and where all the 'Cats will be playing this weekend.
Big Ten Breakdown: A Complete Recap of Week 5 Across the Big Ten
A brief look at all of the action across the Big Ten in week five.
Top 5 Takeways From Northwestern's 56-7 Loss to Nebraska
Everything we learned from Northwestern's 56-7 loss to Nebraska.
Late Afternoon Slate (3:05 and 3:25)
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (Ben Skowronek/Injured Reserve, Earnest Brown IV/Practice Squad) - FOX (3:05)
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Green Bay Packers (Tyler Lancaster, Dean Lowry) - CBS (3:25)
Monday Night Football (7:15 pm)
Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (Joe Gaziano, Justin Jackson, Rashawn Slater) - ESPN
*All times listed above are Central Time
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily
Twitter - @SIWildcatsDaily and Jack Savage at @jackksavage
Instagram - @SIWildcatsDaily