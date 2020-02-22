IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Continues Hot Start With Win Over Incarnate Word

Bryan Driskell

The strong start to the Link Jarrett era at Notre Dame continues, with Notre Dame pounding Incarnate Word 12-1 at the Irish Classic in San Antonio. Notre Dame is 3-1 to start the season, marking just the third time in six seasons the Irish started off with three wins in its first four games.

Notre Dame got off to a fast start, scoring three runs in the first two innings. Centerfielder Spencer Myers led off the bottom of the first inning with an infield single. After shortstop Zack Prajzner drew a two-out walk, second baseman Jared Miller drove in both runners with a double to left center to give the Irish an early 2-0 lead.

Myers singled in a run in the bottom of the second, and that was more than what starting pitcher Tommy Sheehan needed. Sheehan was brilliant in the season-opening victory over UAB, and he was just as good in the win over Incarnate Word. Sheehan went six innings, giving up just one run on five hits while striking out five Cardinals.

Sheehan got in some trouble in the sixth, giving up a two-out run scoring double to Chance Medina. With two runners on, Sheehan induced an inning-ending ground out from Lee Thomas.

Freshman Dominic Cancellieri came in for relief and pitched three scoreless innings.

Pinch-hitter Eric Gilgenbach capped off the scoring with a three-run bomb in the bottom of the seventh. It was his second home run of the season.

Myers finished the game 3-4 with a run batted in. Miller, right fielder Brooks Coetzee and left fielder Ryan Cole each added two hits in the game. Miller and Coetzee both had two runs batted in.

Sheehan (2-0) has allowed just two runs and six hits in 13 innings to start the season, striking out 14.

Screen Shot 2020-02-21 at 9.28.59 PM
Baseball

