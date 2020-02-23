Irish Baseball Improves To 4-1 With Victory Over Toledo

Notre Dame beat Toledo 9-2 to win its second game of the Irish Classic in San Antonio, Texas. The Irish are now 4-1 to start the season for the first time since 2015, a season in which the Irish advanced to the college baseball tournament.

Notre Dame got on the board first thanks to the hustle of Spencer Myers. The junior centerfielder led the bottom of the first off with a single, advanced to second on a ground out, stole third base and then scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch.

Toledo took the lead in the top of the third, scoring two runs on Irish starter Will Mercer, who hit two batters, gave up two hits and walked in a run in the inning before being replaced by left-hander Tommy Vail (1-0).

The Irish tied it up in the fourth with a sacrifice fly from second baseman Jared Miller. Notre Dame broke the game open in the next two innings. Third baseman Jack Brannigan doubled in a run in the fifth and hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth as part of a five-run outburst by the Irish offense.

Vail settled things down after replacing Mercer in the third. He pitched 5.1 innings and gave up just one hit while striking out nine Rockets. Mercer, Vail and Liam Simon combined to strike out 14 batters in the win.

Vail gave up two runs in just 1.1 innings in the opener against UAB, but in two appearances since he’s pitched 7.1 innings without allowing a single run while giving up just one hit to go with 10 strikeouts.

Myers continued his hot start to the season. After going 2-4 against the Rockets he’s now hitting .391 for the Irish. He capped off the scoring for Notre Dame with a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Brannigan, a freshman, added two runs batted in during the victory, the first two RBIs of his career.

Notre Dame stole six bases in the victory, and its aggressiveness on the base paths was a key part of the victory. The Irish scored two runs on groundouts in its three-run fifth inning, which broke the game open. Notre Dame also scored runs on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly.