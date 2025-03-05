Notre Dame Baseball Forced to Postpone Home Opener Due to Weather
Typical Midwestern March weather shows its ugly head again
Notre Dame baseball is off to a hot start in 2025 as the Fighting Irish are 8-1 after completing a sweep of Belmont in Nashville over the weekend.
Unfortunately though, that hot start is going to have to wait to continue as Notre Dame's regular season home opener that had been set for Wednesday afternoon against Eastern Michigan has been postponed.
Weather across much of the Midwest is covered but that ever-fun wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow as it comes down on South Bend.
The game has been rescheduled for April 2 when Eastern Michigan will try to make the trip across I-94 to take on the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame will return to action again this Friday as it will open the ACC regular season with a three game series at Wake Forest.
