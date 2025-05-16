Notre Dame's Tinney a Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist
Notre Dame baseball has been on a tear of late and is making a late push towards the NCAA Tournament. Whether or not the Fighting Irish make the field remains to be seen, but a big reason they're even in the conversation is because of sophomore catcher Carson Tinney.
Through May 15, Tinny has a .352 batting average, is getting on-base more than 50 percent of the time, and is slugging .752 with 15 home runs, 13 doubles, and 49 RBI. He's also thrown out 16 of 39 would-be base stealers.
The Dick Howser Trophy is essentially the Heisman Trophy for college baseball. It is in honor of former Florida State star and Major League Baseball player and manager, Dick Howser. Howser died of brain cancer in 1987 and the trophy has been given out each year since.
Tinney is one of 67 semi-finalists for the award and one of just four catchers nationally. He and Notre Dame are in Miami for this weekend's regular season's series finale. The Irish defeated the Hurricanes Thursday night in dramatic fashion as they try to strengthen their case for an NCAA Tournament bid.