Former Notre Dame Baseball Star Makes Major League Debut
Former Notre Dame baseball star Niko Kavadas is now officially a big leaguer.
Kavadas, who starred at Notre Dame after growing up in nearby Granger, made his major league debut Friday night for the Los Angeles Angels.
Kavadas was dealt from the Boston Red Sox organization to the Angels just before Major League Baseball's trade deadline in July.
Kavadas was called up Friday for the Angels and debuted, hitting cleanup in the Angles lineup Friday night.
Kavadas went 0-3 in the game with a pair of strikeouts but did walk once in the Angles 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.
Kavadas starred at Notre Dame for four seasons, hitting 46 home runs during his time with the Fighting Irish. 22 of those home runs came in 2021 when Kavadas and Notre Dame took eventual national champion Mississippi State to a winner-take-all game three in the NCAA Super Regional.
Links:
Ian Book impresses Patrick Mahomes off the field at Chiefs training camp
Manti Te'o's awkward first interaction with real-life Rudy
Benjamin Morrison sees Notre Dame's next great cornerback already on the roster