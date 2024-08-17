Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Baseball Star Makes Major League Debut

Niko Kavadas starred at Notre Dame from 2018-2021

Notre Dame s Niko Kavadas (12) celebrates a home run during the Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan NCAA tournament baseball game Friday, June 4, 2021 at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend
Former Notre Dame baseball star Niko Kavadas is now officially a big leaguer.

Kavadas, who starred at Notre Dame after growing up in nearby Granger, made his major league debut Friday night for the Los Angeles Angels.

Kavadas was dealt from the Boston Red Sox organization to the Angels just before Major League Baseball's trade deadline in July.

Kavadas was called up Friday for the Angels and debuted, hitting cleanup in the Angles lineup Friday night.

Kavadas went 0-3 in the game with a pair of strikeouts but did walk once in the Angles 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Kavadas starred at Notre Dame for four seasons, hitting 46 home runs during his time with the Fighting Irish. 22 of those home runs came in 2021 when Kavadas and Notre Dame took eventual national champion Mississippi State to a winner-take-all game three in the NCAA Super Regional.

