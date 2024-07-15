Notre Dame Middle Infielder Selected in 2024 MLB Draft
The Detroit Tigers are the new home to Fighting Irish standout
Notre Dame baseball didn't have the season it wanted in 2024 but the Fighting Irish did see a player selected in the 2024 MLB draft.
Middle infielder Jack Penney, who hit .269 with 4 home runs and 34 RBI this past season, heard his name called in the fifth round by the Detroit Tigers.
Penney got on base at a .324 clip, but his defense is what he was best known for while wearing the blue and gold.
Penney is the first Notre Dame player to have his name called in the MLB draft since four players did in 2022 following the Fighting Irish run to the College World Series.
