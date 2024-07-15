Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Middle Infielder Selected in 2024 MLB Draft

The Detroit Tigers are the new home to Fighting Irish standout

Nick Shepkowski

Lindsey Nelson Stadium is reflected in a Notre Dame player's helmet during game two of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Super Regional between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Notre Dame Irish held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2022
Lindsey Nelson Stadium is reflected in a Notre Dame player's helmet during game two of the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Super Regional between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Notre Dame Irish held at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2022 / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA

Notre Dame baseball didn't have the season it wanted in 2024 but the Fighting Irish did see a player selected in the 2024 MLB draft.

Middle infielder Jack Penney, who hit .269 with 4 home runs and 34 RBI this past season, heard his name called in the fifth round by the Detroit Tigers.

Penney got on base at a .324 clip, but his defense is what he was best known for while wearing the blue and gold.

Penney is the first Notre Dame player to have his name called in the MLB draft since four players did in 2022 following the Fighting Irish run to the College World Series.

Published
Nick Shepkowski

NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Baseball