Notre Dame Earns Convincing Series Sweep Over Presbyterian

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame (7-2) capped off a convincing series sweep at Presbyterian with a 9-0 victory.

In Saturday’s 10-4 win over Presbyterian, second baseman Jared Miller was the only position player not to record a hit, but he made up for that early by drilling a two-out, bases loaded double to center to clear the bases.

It continued a series trend of Notre Dame jumping all over the Blue Hose early.

Notre Dame worked a pair of walks in the second and both led to runs, as Spencer Myers stole home and Carter Putz scored on a wild pitch to make it a 5-0 game. Putz added another run in the fourth with a run-scoring groundout that brought home Jack Brannigan.

Myers continued his torrid start to the season with a run scoring single in the top of the eighth inning, his second hit of the game. Through nine games the junior centerfielder is hitting .447.

First baseman Niko Kavadas drilled a two-run homer in the ninth. It was the fourth long ball for Kavadas in the series. He finished the game 2-5 and has five home runs and 13 runs batted in on the season.

Starter Will Mercer pitched five scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and allowing one walk while striking out five for the win, the first of his career. Four Irish relievers combined to pitch four innings of shutout baseball, not allowing a Blue Hose hit while striking out five.

Notre Dame’s hitters had six hits in the game but drew nine walks.

Notre Dame heads to North Carolina on Friday to begin a weekend series against the Tar Heels to start ACC league play.

Comments

Baseball

