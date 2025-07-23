Irish Breakdown

Seattle Mariners Sign Notre Dame Star Shortstop Moreno

Notre Dame shortstop Estevan Moreno signed with the Seattle Mariners after getting drafted by the club last week.

Notre Dame s Estevan Moreno (3) reacts after hitting a double in the bottom of the sixth inning against Western Michigan Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Frank Eck Stadium.
Any uncertainty about whether or not Notre Dame shortstop Estevan Moreno was going to sign with the Seattle Mariners after the club drafted him in the 20th and final round last week, can officially be put to rest after the three-year starter for the Fighting Irish signed with the team over the weekend.

With Moreno's signing, both Notre Dame draft picks -- Moreno and pitcher Rory Fox -- have officially signed with their respective clubs. Fox was drafted by the Yankees in the sixth round and reportedly signed with the club for slightly over $400,000 while Moreno reportedly signed for $150,000.

We mentioned last week when both players got drafted that there was the slim possibility both could return to South Bend for their senior seasons in 2026 but that it was highly unlikely. It doesn't happen all that often and we're not surprised both chose to sign. Turning down an opportunity to play in the minors is super risky, even if both were hoping for a bigger signing bonus.

Moreno finished his Notre Dame career with a .960 fielding percentage, 30 home runs, 107 RBIs, and a stolen base percentage over 90%.

As for Fox, he went 4-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 14 starts this year and led the Fighting Irish pitching staff in just about every stat -- wins (four), starts (14), complete games (one), shutouts (one), and strikeouts (64).

