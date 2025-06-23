Irish Breakdown

Former Notre Dame Star Transfers to College Baseball Powerhouse

Carson Tinney was one of the very best catchers in all of college baseball in 2025

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 17, 2015; South Bend, IN, USA; General view of the golden dome at the main administration building on the campus of Notre Dame. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Notre Dame baseball suffered a major roster loss this off-season when star catcher Carson Tinney announced he was entering the transfer portal.

The star catcher was selected as a finalist for the Buster Posey Award (nation's best catcher) and a first-team All-American by Baseball America after not recording an error all season, hitting .348 for the year, and smacking 17 home runs.

Tinney's decision of where he'll next play college baseball has been made and he's headed to a powerhouse as Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily reports the Castle Pines, Colorado native is headed to the University of Texas.

Tinney will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Texas Longhorns after playing in 76 games at Notre Dame over the past two seasons.

Notre Dame and head coach Shawn Stiffler will be looking to improve after going 32-21 overall this season, but falling just short of returning to the NCAA Tournament.

