Notre Dame 2024 Basketball Depth Chart Projection
Notre Dame basketball is mired in its worst two-year stretch since the John MacLeod days a quarter century ago. But head coach Micah Shrewsberry knows how to build a program and a roster after elevating Penn State hoops in just two years. It's Year 2 in South Bend, and after going 13-20 last season, Shrewsberry and Irish fans will be looking for improvement. Here's an early look at what the depth chart might look like in November.
Projected Notre Dame Hoops Depth Chart
Lead Guard
Name
Class/Elig.
Two Words or Less
Markus Burton
Soph./Soph.
The franchise
Sir Mohammed
Fr./Fr.
Future star
Guard
Name
Class/Elig.
Two Words or Less
Matt Allocco
Grad./Grad.
Sniper
Julian Roper II
Sr./Sr.
Sixth man
Guard
Name
Class/Elig.
Two Words or Less
Braeden Shrewsberry
Soph./Soph.
Streaky catalyst
J.R. Konieczny
Sr./Jr.
Versatility
Forward
Name
Class/Elig.
Two Words or Less
Tae Davis
Jr./Jr.
Top defender
Burke Chebuhar
Grad./Grad.
Work ethic
Center
Name
Class/Elig.
Two Words or Less
Kebba Njie
Jr./Jr.
Crucial season
Nikita Konstantynovskyi
Grad./Grad.
Terrific passer