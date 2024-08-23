Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame 2024 Basketball Depth Chart Projection

Second-year coach Micah Shrewsberry is actively rebuilding the Fighting Irish hoops roster. Rich Cirminiello provides an early peek at what the 2024 depth chart will look like.

Rich Cirminiello

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton shoots the ball during an open practice at Rolfs Athletics Hall on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame guard Markus Burton shoots the ball during an open practice at Rolfs Athletics Hall on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Notre Dame basketball is mired in its worst two-year stretch since the John MacLeod days a quarter century ago. But head coach Micah Shrewsberry knows how to build a program and a roster after elevating Penn State hoops in just two years. It's Year 2 in South Bend, and after going 13-20 last season, Shrewsberry and Irish fans will be looking for improvement. Here's an early look at what the depth chart might look like in November.

Projected Notre Dame Hoops Depth Chart

Lead Guard

Name

Class/Elig.

Two Words or Less

Markus Burton

Soph./Soph.

The franchise

Sir Mohammed

Fr./Fr.

Future star

Guard

Name

Class/Elig.

Two Words or Less

Matt Allocco

Grad./Grad.

Sniper

Julian Roper II

Sr./Sr.

Sixth man

Guard

Name

Class/Elig.

Two Words or Less

Braeden Shrewsberry

Soph./Soph.

Streaky catalyst

J.R. Konieczny

Sr./Jr.

Versatility

Forward

Name

Class/Elig.

Two Words or Less

Tae Davis

Jr./Jr.

Top defender

Burke Chebuhar

Grad./Grad.

Work ethic

Center

Name

Class/Elig.

Two Words or Less

Kebba Njie

Jr./Jr.

Crucial season

Nikita Konstantynovskyi

Grad./Grad.

Terrific passer

Notre Dame NCAA Academic Progress Rates: How Did All the Sports Rate

Published
Rich Cirminiello

RICH CIRMINIELLO

Home/Basketball