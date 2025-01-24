No. 3 Notre Dame Moves to 8-0 in ACC with Dominant Win at Boston College
The Notre Dame women's basketball team overcame a difficult first quarter at Boston College on Thursday night to win its 12-straight game of the season.
Notre Dame trailed by one after the first quarter but went on a 14-5 run late in the second to stretch the lead to 11-points by halftime.
Hannah Hidalgo did what everyone has become accustomed to her doing, leading the way with 23 points on the night for the Irish. Hidalgo led all scorers on the night but also in the first half when she put down 10 points.
Notre Dame came out for the second half blazing as Hidalgo scored another 10 points in the third frame. The Irish dominated the paint, scoring 22 points in it in the third quarter alone.
A 13-0 run by the Irish in the fourth quarter was icing on the cake as Notre Dame moved to 8-0 in ACC play with an 89-63 victory.
Notre Dame has now won 12-straight games overall and has this coming weekend off. The Irish return to the court next Thursday when they travel to Virginia Tech.