Notre Dame’s Big Win: ACC’s Top Scorer Will Return for 2025-2026 Season
Notre Dame men's basketball had a disappointing 2024-25 season and quickly lost some of its key players to the transfer portal just days after it ended. However, the most important piece that head coach Micah Shrewsberry needed to stay at Notre Dame has.
Veteran guard Markus Burton is returning to Notre Dame after leading the ACC in scoring this past season with 21.3 points per game.
Forward Tae Davis and guard J.R. Konieczny both entered the transfer portal after Notre Dame was eliminated from the ACC Tournament in March.
Despite the transfer exits, Burton's return will be huge for Notre Dame entering the 2025-26 season. The Fighting Irish are also bringing in a top 10 recruiting class including five-star guard Jalen Haralson, and four-stars, guard Ryder Frost, forward Brady Koehler and center Tommy Ahneman.
Notre Dame will be looking to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since March of 2022 next year and for the first time under Shrewsberry.