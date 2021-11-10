Class Impact: Ven-Allen Lubin Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame landed another important commitment when Ven-Allen Lubin verbally committed to play for the Irish. Lubin, a 2022 prospect who attends Orlando (Fla.) Christian Prep ranks as the nation's No. 75 composite player. He chose the Irish over Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Auburn and Georgia Tech.

Let’s break down how this commitment impacts the 2022 Notre Dame recruiting class.

Notre Dame Class Impact

Lubin, a 6 foot 8, 205-pound forward, is the third commitment for the 2022 class for Notre Dame coach Mike Brey. He’s also the third top 100 commitment. Lubin was ranked 75th on the 247Sports composite ranking, 63rd by Rivals and 75th ESPN. The other commits were Dom Campbell, a 6-8 forward from Exeter (N.H.) Phillips Academy and JJ Starling, a 6-4 combo guard from LaPorte (Ind.) LaLumiere Prep School.

Starling is a consensus top 40 player. On paper, this class is shaping up to be arguably the best class for Brey since 2017 when it landed four Top 100 players (Prentiss Hubb, Nate Laszewski, Dane Goodwin, Robby Carmody). All of those players are still on the roster.

Notre Dame hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since the 2016-2017 season, which is before they signed. Carmody has been constantly hurt since he arrived. Goodwin has been serviceable and Hubb and Laszewski have played well in their four years.

Lubin averaged 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal per game for Christian in the 2020-2021 season. The Warriors finished 27-0 last year, and they won the Class 2A Florida State Basketball title. Lubin played with two other college level players — AJ Brown, a 6-4 guard from the class of 2022 who has mid-major offers and Omar Figueroa, a 6-foot guard who graduated last year. Because of his modest high school statistics, Lubin wasn’t necessarily a high-profile prospect.

His offer list expanded when he played well at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas in early June. His role at Notre Dame next year will depend on who stays and who leaves. Every senior except for Paul Atkinson Jr. has eligibility left because of the Covid 19 exception. It’s too early to say if Lubin will be an immediate impact player, like Starling, who will almost certainly step in and start. He has the kind of athleticism and raw potential that could allow him to work into the lineup. He also has a trait that Brey looks for in all his players.

He’s unselfish.

It's hard to say if Notre Dame will add another player to this class. It depends on how many seniors leave. Hubb is likely gone but beyond that, it's unclear of how that will shake out.

Notre Dame Fit

Lubin and Campbell are different players. Campbell is a classic around the rim power forward who will battle for rebounds and get most of his points inside. He’s a position player. Lubin is a slasher and a scorer. He’ll have to develop his 3-point shooting at college or perhaps this season at Orlando Christian. Lubin’s game is similar to JR Konieczny's game. Konieczny is a 6-7 freshman from South Bend St. Joe’s. Konieczny is a better shooter and Lubin is more athletic. Lubin is a good ball-handler and a solid defender with a long reach. His potential is off-the-charts and several analysts say that he is undervalued and that he should be a top 50 prospect.

