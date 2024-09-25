Notre Dame Basketball: Irish Set To Host Two Four-Stars This Weekend
Notre Dame basketball news is coming in hot this week. Yesterday, the Irish coaching staff received exciting news when in-state 2025 four-star recruit Brady Koehler announced his commitment to Notre Dame. Later today, one of the top players in the country, Jalen Haralson, will also make his decision. As if that weren't enough, fellow four-star Ryder Frost has announced that he will commit this Friday.
Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry would love to pull off the trifecta.
In addition to these commitments, Notre Dame has other key targets in the 2025 class, two of whom will be visiting this weekend for official visits. It’s set to be a big weekend, as Notre Dame takes on Louisville on the gridiron, with high school recruits from various sports attending to soak in the atmosphere.
Notre Dame Basketball Welcomes In Two Official Visitors
The Irish could potentially secure three commitments in the 2025 class by the time these official visits take place, which could significantly alter the landscape. However, don’t count out Notre Dame’s chances of landing four or even five recruits, depending on the circumstances.
This weekend, two prominent 2025 big men will be visiting campus.
In-state late riser Tre Singleton from Jeffersonville High School in Jeffersonville, Indiana, is making his way to the northern part of the state to check out Notre Dame. The 6'8", 205-pound power forward is just a few weeks away from a final decision, and the Irish are hoping to make a lasting impression as one of his final stops. He received an offer from Notre Dame in July. Initially, I felt the Irish could be the frontrunners in his recruitment, but it now seems like more of an uphill battle as he approaches his visit.
Singleton is ranked inside the Top 100 by both 247Sports and On3, though he remains unranked by ESPN and Rivals.
Fellow four-star big man Tommy Ahneman is also heading to South Bend this weekend. The 6'10", 235-pound center, originally from North Dakota, plays his high school basketball at Cretin-Derham Hall in Minnesota.
Like Singleton, Ahneman is a late riser after a strong summer circuit, and the Irish entered the mix with an offer on July 1st.Ahneman is ranked in the Top 100 by both 247Sports and On3, while Rivals has him listed as a three-star recruit.
I expect both recruits to become consensus four-star prospects by the next rankings update.
Tre Singleton and Tommy Ahneman Recruitments
On the surface, these recruiting profiles reflect the type of players Notre Dame has successfully pursued in the past. Neither player boasts traditional blue-blood offers, but they are being courted by strong programs with a history of success—similar to Notre Dame.
For Singleton, his top group includes Purdue, Louisville, Clemson, Virginia, and Northwestern, alongside the Irish. He will visit Notre Dame this weekend and Virginia next, before making his final decision.
Ahneman has already taken official visits to Iowa and Nebraska, with another scheduled for Minnesota next weekend. He was initially set to visit Notre Dame in early September, but plans changed, allowing him to get a good look at campus this weekend instead.
If Notre Dame secures commitments from Haralson and Frost this week, adding Singleton might result in a case of too much similarity in their class.
Ahneman, however, is a different story. As a traditional center already approaching 240 pounds before his senior season, he would add a valuable element to the class that they currently lack, even if the Irish manage to pull off the trifecta of commitments this week.