Notre Dame Offense Gets Hot In Detroit Victory

After his team’s home loss to Boston College on Saturday, listening to head coach Mike Brey speak it was clear he knew his team was dealing with a confidence issue.

Whatever the Irish head coach said to his squad between Saturday and tonight’s contest against Detroit Mercy (1-8) worked, as the Irish came out hot and dominated en route to a 110-71 victory.

“What a difference a couple days makes,” Brey said after the victory. “… That was just beautiful to watch. I’m hoping this is a breakthrough for us offensively.”

The Titans aren’t a very good team, but the Irish played with a different demeanor and tempo in the victory. Notre Dame’s ball movement was crisp from the outset, with the Irish moving the ball around the perimeter quickly and hitting cutters to the basket.

Notre Dame’s shooters were more aggressive and put up shots with greater confidence, and the results were outstanding. A 15-3 spurt midway through the opening half put the Irish up 31-15, and they never looked back. Detroit got it down to 11 points with just 2:05 left in the opening twenty minutes, but the Irish went on a 7-2 run to finish the half.

The second half started the same way the first half ended, and Notre Dame quickly put the game away.

It was a career night for sophomore guard Dane Goodwin, who finished the game with 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Goodwin hunted for his shot early and his stroke was confident, with the talented sophomore knocking down 10 of his 13 attempts, including five of seven from deep.

Senior guard TJ Gibbs knocked down his first two shots of the game, and despite missing his next four shots in the opening half, Gibbs had a major role in the strong first half performance, dishing out six assists and getting the ball to open shooters.

Gibbs put the offense on his back early in the second half, blowing the game open with four triples in the first six minutes to push the lead to 20.

Gibbs finished the game with 18 points and eight assists, and just as important he didn’t turn the ball over.

Notre Dame dominated Detroit in the post, with senior big man John Mooney (15 points, 11 rebounds) and senior Juwan Durham (16 points, 9 rebounds) combining to go 13-16 from the field. Durham was one rebound away from a double-double and paced the defense with five blocks. Notre Dame ran a number of plays with Durham attacking the rim, and he was highly effective.

Sophomore forward Nate Laszewski added 14 points, hitting four triples in the victory, and sophomore point guard Prentiss Hubb scored 13 points and dished out a career high 11 assists.

Notre Dame tied a career-high with 33 assists in the game on 41 made shots.

The Irish improved to 7-3 on the season. Notre Dame’s next game is at home on Saturday against UCLA (7-3).