Notre Dame Falls To North Carolina In Final Seconds

Notre Dame has had plenty of opportunities to win games over quality opponents this season, but once again the Irish lost a second half lead as they fell 66-65 to North Carolina. The loss drops the Irish to 3-5 on the season and 0-2 in league play.

It was a battle throughout the game, and Notre Dame twice had leads of seven points. The Irish were down a point at the half (31-30), but a triple from Nate Laszewksi gave the Irish a 35-32 lead with 18:51 left in the game. Notre Dame led for over 10 minutes, extending that lead to 57-50 with 7:39 left in the game.

Notre Dame’s offense then went over four minutes without a point as the Tar Heels climbed back on top, taking a 59-57 lead with 4:19 left in the game. Irish big man Juwan Durham answered to tie it up, and a steal from Nikola Djogo led to a Prentiss Hubb layup as the Irish went back on top.

The two teams traded baskets and leads in the final seconds, with Notre Dame raking its final lead with :36 seconds left on a layup from Hubb. North Carolina went to the post on its next possession and got a far too easy make at the rim from forward Leaky Black to put the Heels up 66-65.

Notre Dame’s final possession ended with Durham just missing a baseline jumper, and yet another second half lead turned into a defeat for the scrappy Irish.

Laszewski carried the Irish offense and was excellent during the loss. He led the Irish with 25 points while knocking down 9-14 shots from the field. Laszewski was unconscious at times, making 7-11 shots from behind the three-point line, including a couple of shots that were well behind he arc. Laszewski also led the Irish with nine rebounds.

Hubb added 14 points on 7-12 shooting, but all five of his misses were from behind the arc.

The rest of the roster went just 10-29 (34.5%) from the field.

North Carolina dominated Notre Dame on the glass, out-rebounding the Irish 48-27. In fact, the Tar Heels had almost as many offensive rebounds (21) as Notre Dame had total boards (27). North Carolina held an 18-5 advantage with second chance points, which had a significant impact on the outcome.

Freshman big man Day’Ron Sharpe led North Carolina with 25 points.

Notre Dame next gets back to action on Jan. 6 when it hosts Georgia Tech.

