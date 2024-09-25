Notre Dame Basketball Lands Five-Star Jalen Haralson: What It Means and What’s Next
Even with the recruiting efforts of Notre Dame's head men's basketball coach, Micah Shrewsberry, this victory wasn’t one many thought possible—at least not this early in his coaching tenure.
But it happened, and now Notre Dame Men’s hoops boasts its highest-rated recruiting win since (probably) LaPhonso Ellis in the late '80s. That's the level of significance this recruitment has on the program.
In his second year as head coach and now his third recruiting class taking shape, Micah Shrewsberry has the program’s momentum soaring higher than it has in a long time.
Jalen Haralson's Decision
Haralson's final three came down to Indiana, Michigan State, and Notre Dame, with Indiana seen as the runner-up. The Irish went toe-to-toe with two national college basketball recruiting powerhouses and pulled off a major upset in the process.
While some wild NIL figures were rumored to be floated during this recruitment, the consensus is that Haralson has a strong connection with Micah Shrewsberry and his coaching staff, particularly with long-time Indiana prep AAU coach Ryan Owens, whom Shrewsberry added to his staff last May. Those relationships helped immensely in securing his pledge.
These Indiana ties were instrumental in securing Haralson’s commitment and will continue to benefit future recruitments. Shrewsberry's NBA experience and connections also played a significant role, marking an area where Notre Dame can now compete with other programs in the recruiting landscape.
There’s a clear path to NBA success for athletes at Notre Dame, thanks to the history of player development fostered by this coaching staff, starting with the head coach.
What Notre Dame is Getting in Jalen Haralson
Notre Dame is bringing in an uber-talented player in Haralson, and his recruiting rankings reflect that:
- 247Sports: No. 14 Nationally, Five-Star
- Rivals: No. 10 Nationally, Five-Star
- ESPN: No. 17 Nationally
- On3: No. 25 Nationally
He is also ranked as the No. 13 player in the country on both the 247 Composite and On3 Industry Rankings, which average the four main recruiting sites for a consensus ranking.
Standing at 6'7" and weighing 210 pounds, Haralson is primarily listed as a small forward. However, he possesses more of a combo guard or point forward skill set. He can serve as the primary ball-handler, push the pace, and create offense from various areas on the court. Haralson excels offensively at all three levels and has impressive defensive awareness, making him one of the most well-rounded prospects in the 2025 class. With his size, he will create mismatches at the collegiate level.
What's Next?
The Irish are looking to add a third player to their class later this week when four-star small forward Ryder Frost from Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire announces his college decision.
Frost will choose between Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Virginia Tech, and Syracuse, with a strong sense of positive momentum leaning toward the Irish. He visited campus for an official visit in early September, the same weekend as Jalen Haralson and Brady Koehler.
Additionally, Notre Dame will be hosting two official visitors this weekend: Tommy Ahneman and Tre Singleton. You can find more details about their visit plans and recruitments here.