Game Preview: Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

Notre Dame (2-2) kicks off its ACC schedule today when it hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Fighting Irish are coming off a 65-58 victory over IUPUI, and the squad got a week to rest and prepare for league play.

Location: South Bend, Ind. (Purcell Pavilion)

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Network: ACCNX

GEORGIA TECH OVERVIEW

Georgia Tech enters this matchup with a 3-1 record, and the Yellow Jackets are 1-0 in league play.

Georgia State - Won 62-38

Georgia - Lost 75-69 (Overtime)

Tulane - Won 55-51

Boston College - 86-68

Like Michigan, the Yellow Jackets are led by a talented post player. Junior Lorela Cubaj leads the squad in scoring at 15.5 points per game, and she is second in the conference at 12.5 rebounds per game.

Junior guard Lotta-Maj Lahtinen is coming off an outstanding performance in the 86-68 win over Boston College. She scored 27 points and knocked down 5-8 shots from deep. She had a brilliant all-around game, grabbing seven rebounds, handing out five assists and registering eight steals.

Much like Notre Dame, Georgia Tech has been bolstered by its freshman class. Freshman guard Loyal McQueen is averaging 11.8 points per game, and she's coming off a strong performance against Boston College (13 points 4 rebounds, 5 assists). Wing Eylia Love is scoring 7.8 points per game and guard Avyonce Carter is going for 5.5 points per contest.

NOTRE DAME KEYS

1. Fast start - Notre Dame has trailed at halftime in three of its four games this season. With so many new faces, and with three expected starters missing early time and slowly working their way back into the lineup, it's not a surprise that it takes the Irish offense time to get going each week.

If that continues into conference play the Irish could struggle. When the ball gets moving and the Irish are aggressive on offense they click, and that needs to start early against the Yellow Jackets.

Notre Dame has also thrived using its defense to jump start the offense, so getting into passing lanes, forcing turnovers and attacking the glass on the defensive end should help with a fast start on offense.

2. Work the glass - Notre Dame has been rebounded in two of its last three games, including a minus-12 mark against IUPUI, who had 12 offensive rebounds. Georgia Tech is a decent rebounding team, but this is a good matchup for the Irish to see improvement on the glass.

According to Anthony Anderson of the South Bend Tribune, Mikayla Vaughn could return for this matchup after offseason knee surgery. Getting the 6-3 senior back should help in the post, as Vaughn averaged 10.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last season and led the Irish in blocked shots.

3. Win the battle from deep - Georgia Tech ranks first in the ACC in three-point field goal defense (17.6%) and the Irish rank 10th in the ACC in three-point shooting. Georgia Tech isn't much better, but the Yellow Jackets were lights out from deep in the beat down of Boston College.

Notre Dame needs to close out well on defense and knock down the open shots from deep that it has been missing in the first four games.

NOTRE DAME ROSTER/STATS

GEORGIA TECH ROSTER/STATS

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter