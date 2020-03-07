IrishBreakdown
Game Preview: Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame (18-12 / 9-10) wraps up the 2019-20 regular season at home against the Virginia Tech Hokies (16-14 / 7-12).

GAME INFO

Start Time: 2:00 PM (Eastern)
TV: ACC Network
Spread: Notre Dame -7.0

THE OPPONENT

Virginia Tech is a very young and undersized basketball team, with three freshmen or redshirt freshmen in the starting lineup and three more freshmen (and a sophomore) make up the top bench players.

Despite that youth the season started off on a very strong note for the Hokies, whose 6-0 start included a road victory over Clemson (67-60) to start the season and a 71-66 victory over then #3 Michigan State.

The Hokies dropped three straight before rattling off eight of ten, including wins over Syracuse (67-63), NC State (72-58), Wake Forest (80-70) and North Carolina (79-77).

After that double overtime victory over the Tar Heels the wheels absolutely came off for the Hokies. Virginia Tech dropped nine of its last 11 games coming into its matchup against the Fighting Irish. Two of those losses were in overtime and three others were by five or fewer points.

Freshman wing Landers Nolley II leads Virginia Tech in scoring (15.9 PPG) and is second in rebounds (6.0 RPG). From December 29 to February 8 he averaged 18.0 points per game and twice dropped 29 points.

In the last six games, however, Nolley has scored just 9.0 points per game.

Freshman guard Tyrece Bradford is the only other Hokie averaging in double figures (10.4 PPG) and leads the team in rebounds (6.3 RPG). He’s shooting an outstanding 61.5% from the floor.

5-foot-10 freshman guard Jalen Cone is the top player off the bench, averaging 8.1 points per game. Cone has knocked down 49.6% of his 125 three-point attempts this season.

Virginia Tech ranks 13th in the ACC in rebounding margin, which isn’t a surprise considering their overall lack of length and experience.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

A number of Irish seniors will be playing their final regular season home games, and unless Notre Dame gets a home game in the NIT (should the Irish fail to make the NCAA tournament) it will be their last game ever at home.

Notre Dame had won seven of nine before back-to-back losses to Florida State, which destroyed any chance the Irish had to get an at-large bid to the tournament. This game is about ending the home slate on a positive note, sending John Mooney, TJ Gibbs and Rex Pflueger out on a high note, and getting some much-needed momentum heading into the ACC tournament.

LINEUPS

Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 12.06.11 AM
Screen Shot 2020-03-07 at 12.06.26 AM
