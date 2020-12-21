Notre Dame vs Syracuse Hoops Game Has Been Postponed

Notre Dame and Syracuse has been postponed by the ACC

Notre Dame and Syracuse were set to square off tomorrow night in the Carrier Dome, but that game has now been postponed. In a release from the ACC, the reason for the postponement was due to positive testing, quarantining and contract tracing with Syracuse.

In a tweet from The Post-Standard reporter Donna Ditota, who covers Syracuse, it is not a positive test at Syracuse that was the issue, but a positive test from a player at Buffalo, who Syracuse played on Saturday.

The make up date was not announced by the conference. Unless the game is pushed back just a few days, which I highly doubt due to how this normally goes and the fact Christmas is on Friday, Notre Dame will likely not be back to action until it hosts Virginia on Dec. 30.

Notre Dame is off to a 2-4 start and has dropped its last two games, a 75-65 game to Duke and an 88-78 matchup against Purdue on Saturday in the Crossroads Classic.

